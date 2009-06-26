Photography
We start with this Carl T. Johnston photo from 1939, showing Standard Steel workmen in Burnham, Pa., welding red-hot metal into a train wheel for Baldwin Locomotive.Carl T. Johnston, 1939
Display of flowers on sale for 25 cents at Kresge's 5&amp;10 Cent Store. 6/1940Photo By Otto Hagel
Closeup of a large newly made ship's propellor at Sun Shipbuilding &amp; Dry Dock Comp. shipyards (Owned by Sun Oil Co.) Chester, PA 1941 5x7 ChromePhotograph by Dmitri Kessel
Final assembly lines of USAF Basic Trainer &amp; Canadian AF Vanguard Pursuit fighter planes at Vultee Aircraft Inc. Plant, Downey CA 1941 5x7 ChromePhotograph by Mike Roberts
Workers putting together trucks on assembly line at White Motor Co., Cleveland, OH 1941 5x7 chrome
Worker by Turbine Engine part that he is hammering at General Electric Plant 1942 3x4 Chrome
Remington Arms factory foreman Bob Tudor showing female employee inspector the base of a single cartridge amid tray tables full of shells. Bridgeport, CT 1943 4x5 Chrome
Shell Oil Field in the Los Angeles CA. area. 1945 4x5 ChromeAnsel Adams
Tractors made by Massey-Harris in Racine, WI Plant. 1946 4x6 ChromePhoto By Jesse E. Hartman
Manniquin Display 1949 4x5 ChromePhoto By Bill Noyes
Electro Static Generator designed by Robert Van De Graaf at MIT. Fortune April 1950. 4x5 ChromePhoto By William Vandivert
McKean of Phizer 1950 5x7 Chrome
Thomas of Monsanto 7/1951
Worker at a Cambell's Soup factory in Camden, NJ. March/195535mm Chrome
Homeless man under a train tressel 1956.Photo by Walker Evans
Caddies at Pine Hurst Golf Course. Published in Fortune October/1957
Carl T. Johnston, 1939
Photography

Fortune’s Kodachrome Legacy

Scott Thode and Joshua Glasser
Jun 26, 2009

Kodachrome film, which Kodak announced this week it will no longer produce, has a nearly 75-year history as a beloved medium for both amateurs and professionals. That includes the many distinguished photographers who have worked for Fortune, who valued the film's warm, rich tones made famous in Paul Simon's song.

In 20 stunning photos, the glory of Kodachrome comes through in the work of Fortune's distinguished photographers. We present a gallery of our favorites.

Follow us on Instagram at @fortunemag for more Fortune photography.

