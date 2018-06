MUMBAI: The Taxi Driver Lala, 17, has been operating an auto rickshaw for two years. Benjamin Lowy for Fortune

From the coal mines of Jharia to the trading floors of Mumbai, India's 400 million workers are helping build one of the world's fastest-growing economies. That may seem like a paradox in a country where most things, including the traffic, crawl at a snail's pace. But the men and women on these pages—and the stories that follow—paint a portrait of a society on the move.

