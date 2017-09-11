This China-based live-streaming site has a fast-growing user base—more than 122 million monthly users and counting.
Location
Guangzhou, China
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
2
Years on List
2
CEO
Li Xueling
Website
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
