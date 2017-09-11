HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

18

Veeva Systems

VEEV
 

Veeva, a cloud-computing company focused on products for the life sciences industry, is now expanding into servicing other sectors like manufacturing.

Location

Pleasanton, Calif.

Industry

Computer Software

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

-

Years on List

1

CEO

Peter Gassner

Website

http://www.veeva.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$582
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$92
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank40
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate35%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank41
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate45%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank30
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate34%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio100
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

