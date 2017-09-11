Veeva Systems

Veeva, a cloud-computing company focused on products for the life sciences industry, is now expanding into servicing other sectors like manufacturing.
Location
Pleasanton, Calif.
Industry
Computer Software
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Peter Gassner
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
