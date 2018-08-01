Semiconductor equipment company Ultra Clean Holdings designs, engineers, and manufactures systems for products like flat-panel displays and medical devices. The company, launched from Mitsubishi Corporation’s metals division in 1991, reported second-quarter revenue of $290.2 million, up 27% year over year, with revenue from outside the U.S. up 43% in the same period. Ultra Clean recently entered an agreement to acquire Quantum Global Technologies, which CEO Jim Scholhamer says will help it to expand its offerings and diversify its revenue streams.
Location
Hayward, Calif.
Industry
Semiconductors
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
James Scholhamer
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.