Ulta Beauty

The cosmetics and personal care purveyor is gaining market share thanks to a large network of profitable stores outside the declining shopping mall market.
Location
Bolingbrook, Ill.
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
Sector
Retailing
Current Streak
2
Years on List
4
CEO
Mary Dillon
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
