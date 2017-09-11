TriNet, which makes HR software for small and medium-size companies, has been adding customers in droves and outperforming expectations.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
San Leandro, Calif.
Industry
Diversified Outsourcing Services
Sector
Business Services
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Burton Goldfield
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
TriNet Group is also featured in these fortune lists
#717