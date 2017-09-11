TransDigm Group

High-flying TransDigm designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components and soars with proprietary products its customers can’t get anywhere else.
Location
Cleveland, Ohio
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Sector
Industrials
Current Streak
2
Years on List
5
CEO
Walter Howley
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
