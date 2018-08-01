HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is tackling what is, perhaps, the most difficult project in the life sciences sector—treating the diseases that afflict our brains, including epilepsy and migraines. In the second quarter of 2018, the firm’s revenues ballooned by more than 30% to $99.5 million, driven by greater sales of flagship drugs Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR. The company’s latest earnings figures fell a bit short of Wall Street expectations, but that may not be of much concern given how hot the stock has been over the past five years: It has provided shareholders with a stunning 571% return.

Location

Rockville, Md.

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Sector

Health Care

Current Streak

-

Years on List

1

CEO

Jack Khattar

Website

http://www.supernus.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$335
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$73
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank19
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate46%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank5
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate154%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank8
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate52%
Beat S&P 500 (11.9%)yes
P/E Ratio29
