Supernus Pharmaceuticals is tackling what is, perhaps, the most difficult project in the life sciences sector—treating the diseases that afflict our brains, including epilepsy and migraines. In the second quarter of 2018, the firm’s revenues ballooned by more than 30% to $99.5 million, driven by greater sales of flagship drugs Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR. The company’s latest earnings figures fell a bit short of Wall Street expectations, but that may not be of much concern given how hot the stock has been over the past five years: It has provided shareholders with a stunning 571% return.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Rockville, Md.
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Jack Khattar
Website