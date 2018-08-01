HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

2

Stamps.com

STMP
 

Among the first companies to be approved by the U.S. Postal Service to sell postage online, Stamps.com has more than 735,000 monthly subscribers and printed $1.6 billion in postage during its second quarter ended in June, up 6% year over year, while recording revenue of $139.6 million, up 20% in the same period. The Los Angeles-area company just completed its acquisition of U.K.-based software company MetaPack, which counts Adidas, Urban Outfitters, Zulily, and The North Face among its customers. The acquisition will allow Stamps.com to expand internationally and bring an immediate “tenfold increase” in the number of carriers it can support, CEO Ken McBride said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Location

El Segundo, Calif.

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

-

Years on List

1

CEO

Kenneth McBride

Website

http://www.stamps.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$497
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$165
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank8
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate50%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank7
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate132%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank9
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate51%
Beat S&P 500 (11.9%)yes
P/E Ratio31
1
3
