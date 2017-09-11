HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

47

Skyworks Solutions

SWKS
 

Makers of smartphones, wearable gadgets, and Internet of things devices share an appetite for the semiconductor manufacturer’s radio-frequency chips.

Location

Woburn, Mass.

Industry

Semiconductors

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

3

Years on List

3

CEO

Liam Griffin

Website

http://www.skyworksinc.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
#680

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$3,353
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$915
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank71
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate22%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank40
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate47%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank45
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate28%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio18
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Skyworks Solutions

Here's Why Analysts Are Fretting About Apple's iPhone 7 Sales

But excitement building for iPhone 8.

Read More →
Apple's Stock Is on Track to Record Strongest 4-Day Streak Since 2014

Short sellers are fleeing.

Read More →
Why Shares of These Three Apple Suppliers All Lost 6% Today

Chip makers suffering amid falling expectations for iPhone 7 sales.

Read More →
Apple Supply Chain Cuts: What the Analysts Are Saying

It's the bulls versus the bears in what one Apple analyst calls a "knife fight."

Read More →
Here's Some Spectactularly Bad Apple Investment Advice

Reading the tea leaves in the iPhone 6S supply chain isn't easy.

Read More →
