Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Roberto Machado Noa—LightRocket via Getty Images

45

Skechers U.S.A.

SKX
 

Investors have come running to the footwear company thanks to big revenue gains driven by strong overseas sales.

Location

Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Industry

Apparel

Sector

Industrials

Current Streak

3

Years on List

4

CEO

Robert Greenberg

Website

http://skx.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Skechers U.S.A. is also featured in these fortune lists

#638

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$3,673
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$240
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank65
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate23%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank34
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate53%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank51
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate25%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio18
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

