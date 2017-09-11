Skechers U.S.A.

Investors have come running to the footwear company thanks to big revenue gains driven by strong overseas sales.
Location
Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Industry
Apparel
Sector
Industrials
Current Streak
3
Years on List
4
CEO
Robert Greenberg
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
