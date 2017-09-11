Silicon Motion Technology

The smartphone boom has propelled the biggest supplier of a key component of NAND flash, a data storage tech that doesn’t require power to preserve data.
Location
Kowloon, Hong Kong
Industry
Semiconductors
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Chia-Chang Kou
Website
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.