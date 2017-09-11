With four FDA-approved drugs, this biotech firm based in Tarrytown, N.Y., has seen its share price surge as much as 40% this year.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Tarrytown, N.Y.
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Leonard Schleifer
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is also featured in these fortune lists
#523
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Could a Vaccine Prevent High Cholesterol and Heart Disease?
Scientists are ready to move an experimental treatment into phase 1 trials.
Read More →
Trump's Proposed Science Cuts Could Devastate Future Generations, Pharma Expert Says
“We should only be working on two things, health and the freaking environment.”
Read More →
Sanofi, Regeneron Win FDA Approval for Eczema Drug With Multi-Billion Dollar Potential
But Dupixent's high cost could be a problem.
Read More →
Pharma Executives Aren't Excited About Trump's Plans to Ease FDA Regulation
They say a robust review process is needed to convince doctors and insurers new drugs have value.
Read More →
Here's Why Biogen Is Forking Over $1.25 Billion to a Small Danish Biotech
It's to protect the company's best-selling drug.
Read More →