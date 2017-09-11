HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Doug Abdelnour

50

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN
 

With four FDA-approved drugs, this biotech firm based in Tarrytown, N.Y., has seen its share price surge as much as 40% this year.

Location

Tarrytown, N.Y.

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Sector

Health Care

Current Streak

-

Years on List

1

CEO

Leonard Schleifer

Website

http://www.regeneron.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is also featured in these fortune lists

#523

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$4,979
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$963
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank45
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate33%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank51
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate38%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank61
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate20%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio45
