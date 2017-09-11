This RV outfitter built its post-recession resurgence on some 30 acquisitions in complementary businesses, such as makers of home and office furnishings.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Elkhart, Ind.
Industry
Building Materials
Sector
Industrials
Current Streak
4
Years on List
4
CEO
Todd Cleveland
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Patrick Industries
The 10 Accelerators on Our Fastest-Growing Companies List
Here are the companies that have been kicking it up a notch in the past 12 months.
Read More →
Introducing Our 30th Edition of the Fastest-Growing Companies List
These 100 companies are the top three-year performers in revenues, profits, and stock returns.
Read More →
It's good to be a homebuilder in 2015
After several tough years, America's builders are back.
Read More →