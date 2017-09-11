New diet programs to slim down its customers have helped Nutrisystem fatten up its profits to the tune of a three-year annual EPS growth rate of 61%.
Location
Fort Washington, Pa.
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
Sector
Retailing
Current Streak
1
Years on List
3
CEO
Dawn Zier
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
