The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

37

Nutrisystem

NTRI
 

New diet programs to slim down its customers have helped Nutrisystem fatten up its profits to the tune of a three-year annual EPS growth rate of 61%.

Location

Fort Washington, Pa.

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

Sector

Retailing

Current Streak

1

Years on List

3

CEO

Dawn Zier

Website

http://www.nutrisystem.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$596
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$40
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank97
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate16%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank28
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate61%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank14
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate49%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio29
Oprah's Loss Is Weight Watchers' Gain

Oprah's endorsement is revitalizing Weight Watchers.

Read More →
Lean times for the diet industry

Consumers are eating more fresh food and perhaps exercising more. That's great news for the country—but not for the weight-loss industry.

Read More →
Weight Watchers: Can it remake itself for the digital age?

As digital do-it-yourself dieting options increase, Weight Watchers is highlighting a message a lot of us know too well: dieting alone isn't easy.

Read More →
