Norwegian’s 2014 acquisition of Prestige Cruises helped it generate record revenue. Dry-docking its ships for upgrades is making them more profitable.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Miami, Fla.
Industry
Hotels, Casinos, Resorts
Sector
Other
Current Streak
2
Years on List
2
CEO
Frank Del Rio
Website
Incorporated in Bermuda. Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
Hurricane Irma Is Already Forcing Cruise Lines to Cancel Trips
And others have been re-routed
Read More →
This Robocall Lawsuit Means That You Can Receive Up To $900
No more calls about free cruises
Read More →
These New Cruise Ships Are Aiming for Gamers
And Star Wars fans.
Read More →