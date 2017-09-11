Noah Holdings

A flood of new millionaires in China has lifted the Shanghai-based wealth manager, which now plans to open branches in Canada and Australia.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Shanghai, China
Industry
Diversified Financial Services
Sector
Financials
Current Streak
4
Years on List
4
CEO
Wang Jingbo
Website
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.