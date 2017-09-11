The Texas telecom company has been broadcasting lots of good news to investors lately—like its handsome EPS growth of 125% in the past three years.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Irving, Texas
Industry
Entertainment
Sector
Media
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Perry Sook
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Nexstar Media Group
Twenty-First Century Fox In Talks with Blackstone to Buy Tribune Media
Tribune is one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
Read More →
TV Station Owners Aren't Going to Get a Big Pay Day From the Wireless Industry
Broadcasters had sought $88 billion.
Read More →
Media General shareholder weighs in on potential Nexstar deal
Starboard Value LP owns 4.5% of Media General shares, making it one of the largest shareholders.
Read More →