HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

fastest growing stats

also on other fortune lists

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Paul Sancya—AP/REX/Shutterstock

41

Newell Brands

NWL
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Location

Hoboken, N.J.

Industry

Home Equipment, Furnishings

Sector

Industrials

Current Streak

1

Years on List

2

CEO

Michael Polk

Website

http://www.newellbrands.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$14,493
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$2,164
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank10
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate49%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank44
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate47%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank99
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate-13%
Beat S&P 500 (11.9%)no
P/E Ratio10
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Newell Brands

Xerox Has Killed Its Merger With Fujifilm and Carl Icahn Is 'Extremely Pleased'

Xerox called off the $6.1 billion takeover and parted ways with the CEO who supported it.

Read More →
How Companies Can Earn Back Our Trust After Charlottesville

Playing politics can be dangerous.

Read More →
How to Invest in the Slime Craze

Fortune 500 companies are stocking up on slime ingredients such as Elmer’s glue.

Read More →
Here's Why the Shares of the Maker of Rubbermaid and Sharpie are Falling

It still gets most of its sales from retail locations.

Read More →
Stanley Black & Decker Is Buying Newell's Tool Business

The deal adds the Irwin and Lenox brands to its lineup.

Read More →
40
42
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.