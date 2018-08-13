Netflix is a long way from its days of DVD rentals processed by mail. The streaming service has been adding new subscribers by the millions in recent years and winning accolades for its original productions, sending its share price through the roof. (It now trades around $327.) But there have been signs of some light cracks more recently: In July, Netflix reported subscription addition figures that missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in five quarters, and there are concerns about whether Netflix can keep its torrid growth going at a time Amazon is ramping up its streaming services and companies like Disney and AT&T are adding more and more digital content to their services.
Location
Los Gatos, Calif.
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
Sector
Retailing
Current Streak
1
Years on List
8
CEO
Reed Hastings
Website
News about Netflix
New research shows millennials lead by far in sharing video-streaming passwords for Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and others.
Users can skip the ads, which are based on their viewing habits.
You'll no longer see what friends liked or didn't like.
Users are reporting seeing ads in between shows.
"Prodigy" will tell the story of the world's smartest man and be illustrated by Rafael Albuquerque.