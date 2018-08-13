HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

Courtesy of Netflix

19

Netflix

NFLX
 

Netflix is a long way from its days of DVD rentals processed by mail. The streaming service has been adding new subscribers by the millions in recent years and winning accolades for its original productions, sending its share price through the roof. (It now trades around $327.) But there have been signs of some light cracks more recently: In July, Netflix reported subscription addition figures that missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in five quarters, and there are concerns about whether Netflix can keep its torrid growth going at a time Amazon is ramping up its streaming services and companies like Disney and AT&T are adding more and more digital content to their services.

Location

Los Gatos, Calif.

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

Sector

Retailing

Current Streak

1

Years on List

8

CEO

Reed Hastings

Website

http://www.netflix.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$12,757
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$671
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank45
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate30%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank52
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate42%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank6
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate61%
Beat S&P 500 (11.9%)yes
P/E Ratio132
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Netflix

People Sharing Netflix, Hulu, Cable Passwords with, You Guessed It, Millennials in the Lead

New research shows millennials lead by far in sharing video-streaming passwords for Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and others.

Read More →
Netflix Tests House Ads That It Claims Aren't Commercials

Users can skip the ads, which are based on their viewing habits.

Read More →
Netflix Has Turned Off—And Deleted—User Reviews

You'll no longer see what friends liked or didn't like.

Read More →
Netflix Is Testing Ads for Its Original Content

Users are reporting seeing ads in between shows.

Read More →
Netflix Announces 'Prodigy,' a New Comic-Book Franchise from Mark Millar

"Prodigy" will tell the story of the world's smartest man and be illustrated by Rafael Albuquerque.

Read More →
18
20
