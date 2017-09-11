This Web 1.0 Chinese Internet company—founded in 1997—has surged with online growth in China by offering services including advertising and games.
Location
Beijing, China
Industry
Computer Software
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
2
Years on List
5
CEO
William Lei Ding
Website
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
