Natural Health Trends

The two-year reign of this multilevel marketer of health and beauty products may be ending. Sales in Hong Kong, its primary market, have plummeted lately.
Location
Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
3
Years on List
3
CEO
Chris Sharng
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017. P/E estimates for the current fiscal year are not available. The figure shown is the trailing 12-months P/E ratio.
