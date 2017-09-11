HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Steven Georges/Molina Healthcare

31

Molina Healthcare

MOH
 

A major Obamacare insurance player, Molina ousted its CEO and CFO—both sons of its founder—in the spring and saw its stock spike.

Location

Long Beach, Calif.

Industry

Health Care: Insurance & Managed Care

Sector

Health Care

Current Streak

3

Years on List

3

CEO

Joseph White

Website

http://www.molinahealthcare.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Molina Healthcare is also featured in these fortune lists

#156

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$18,343
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$105
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank28
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate40%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank32
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate56%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank71
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate16%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio33
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

Anthem to Leave Virginia Health Insurance Marketplace in 2018

It will also no longer offer Obamacare plans in Nevada and half of Georgia's counties in 2018.

Low-Income Insurer Molina Healthcare Is Cutting About 1,400 Jobs

The company is pressing Senate to reconsider plans to cut Obamacare and Medicaid programs.

Why the Health Industry Is Calm Despite Trump's Obamacare Threats

They are gaining confidence that their nightmare scenario is more dream than a reality.

There's No Excuse for Tracking Tech Spending on Spreadsheets

IT management tool provider Apptio surges 40% in IPO.

This Major Health Insurer Is Bowing Out of Its Obamacare Expansion Plans

The company has been losing money.

