MercadoLibre, a Latin American e-commerce company akin to Alibaba of China, is seeing sales soar as the region’s economy begins to grow again.
Location
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
1
Years on List
5
CEO
-
Website
Incorporated in the United States. Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
