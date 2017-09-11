Medidata Solutions

As complexity grows for clinical trials and studies, Medidata, which makes cloud-based software to help automate them, is profiting handsomely.
Location
New York, N.Y.
Industry
Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Tarek Sherif
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
