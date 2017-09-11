HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Medidata Solutions

51

Medidata Solutions

MDSO
 

As complexity grows for clinical trials and studies, Medidata, which makes cloud-based software to help automate them, is profiting handsomely.

Location

New York, N.Y.

Industry

Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services

Sector

Health Care

Current Streak

-

Years on List

1

CEO

Tarek Sherif

Website

http://www.mdsol.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$486
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$34
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank85
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate18%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank21
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate67%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank55
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate22%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio99
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

