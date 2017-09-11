HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Patrick H. Corkery

72

Martin Marietta Materials

MLM
 

This building materials supplier operates in more than half of the U.S. Business in the Southeast, particularly in North and South Carolina, has been robust.

Location

Raleigh, N.C.

Industry

Building Materials

Sector

Industrials

Current Streak

2

Years on List

2

CEO

C. Howard Nye

Website

http://www.martinmarietta.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Martin Marietta Materials is also featured in these fortune lists

#607

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$3,874
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$423
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank76
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate21%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank48
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate40%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank62
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate20%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio26
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Martin Marietta Materials

4 'Buyback' Stocks Worth Buying

Big share repurchases can be a bad deal for investors, but these stocks have been an exception.

Read More →
These 3 Stocks Are Already Winners Thanks to President Trump's Mexican Wall

But cement makers south of the border weren't so lucky.

Read More →
The siege of Herbalife

Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman has been on a nearly three-year quest to bring down the $5 billion-in-revenue nutrition giant. Call it destructive activism. But worth asking: Do short-sellers make good regulators?

Read More →
5 experts: Where to invest in 2011

Read More →
71
73
