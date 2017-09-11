Martin Marietta Materials

This building materials supplier operates in more than half of the U.S. Business in the Southeast, particularly in North and South Carolina, has been robust.
Location
Raleigh, N.C.
Industry
Building Materials
Sector
Industrials
Current Streak
2
Years on List
2
CEO
C. Howard Nye
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
