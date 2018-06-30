LGI Homes has constructed and sold more than 22,000 homes across 11 states since beginning operations in 2003. The company recorded $47.6 million in second-quarter revenue, a whopping 47.9% increase from the same period a year ago. LGI acquired the real estate assets of North Carolina’s Wynn Homes earlier in August, giving the company an additional 200 homes under construction and 4,000 lots for future sales in the state, which CEO Eric Lipar says will allow the company to become “one of the largest homebuilders in the Raleigh market.”
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
The Woodlands, Texas
Industry
Homebuilders
Sector
Industrials
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Eric Lipar
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.