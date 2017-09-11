LendingTree

In its nine years as a public company, the online loan broker has delivered a 47% average annual return to shareholders.
Location
Charlotte, N.C.
Industry
Diversified Financial Services
Sector
Financials
Current Streak
2
Years on List
2
CEO
Douglas Lebda
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
