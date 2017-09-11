HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Lam Research

84

Lam Research

LRCX
 

As computer chips make their way into everything, Lam Research, which sells equipment that chipmakers use to build microscopic features, benefits.

Location

Fremont, Calif.

Industry

Semiconductors

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

3

Years on List

7

CEO

Martin Anstice

Website

http://www.lamresearch.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Lam Research is also featured in these fortune lists

#440

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$7,215
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$1,430
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank93
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate16%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank67
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate32%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank39
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate30%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio13
News about Lam Research

Tech Stocks Continue to Tumble, Led by Alphabet and Apple

It follows the worst two-day drop for the sector in nearly a year.

Read More →
These Are the 6 Biggest U.S. Corporate Breakups of the Past Year

Multibillion dollar deals gone sour

Read More →
The 4 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Instead of Facebook or Amazon for 2017

Semiconductor and cybersecurity stocks are poised for growth—and relatively cheap.

Read More →
Antitrust Concerns Scuttle Major Chip Industry Acquisition

Lam Research has withdrawn its bid for KLA-Tencor.

Read More →
Here Are the 15 New Companies Joining the Fortune 500

PayPal, Burlington Stores, and Citizens Bank are now among the biggest in business.

Read More →
