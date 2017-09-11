As computer chips make their way into everything, Lam Research, which sells equipment that chipmakers use to build microscopic features, benefits.
Location
Fremont, Calif.
Industry
Semiconductors
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
3
Years on List
7
CEO
Martin Anstice
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
#440
News about Lam Research
