JinkoSolar Holding

The Chinese solar power developer’s sales leapt 30% to $3.1 billion last year, but concerns about oversupply might dim investors’ ardor.
Location
Shangrao, China
Industry
Semiconductors
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
2
Years on List
2
CEO
Chen Kangping
Website
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
