Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

78

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ
 

Jazz, which became an Irish company after its merger with Azur Pharma in 2012, has a drug portfolio focused on narcolepsy and hematology.

Location

Dublin, Ireland

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Sector

Health Care

Current Streak

1

Years on List

2

CEO

Bruce Cozadd

Website

http://www.jazzpharma.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$1,528
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$408
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank88
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate18%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank12
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate83%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank92
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate2%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)No
P/E Ratio21
