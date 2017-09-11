Jazz, which became an Irish company after its merger with Azur Pharma in 2012, has a drug portfolio focused on narcolepsy and hematology.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Dublin, Ireland
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
1
Years on List
2
CEO
Bruce Cozadd
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Jazz Pharmaceuticals
These Were the 10 Biggest Pharmaceutical Deals of 2016
Overall deal value declined last year.
Read More →
These Troubled Companies Are Reporting Earnings Near Election Day
It'll give them some convenient cover for any bad news.
Read More →
Why drug price controversy is great news for this hedge fund manager
As drug stock prices tumble, one hedge fund manager's loss is another hedge fund manager's gain.
Read More →
Investor AB kills off U.S. venture capital program
Investor Growth Capital will no longer make new U.S. investments.
Read More →