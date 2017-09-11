HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

fastest growing stats

also on other fortune lists

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Intercontinental Exchange

34

Intercontinental Exchange

ICE
 

Investors have been bidding up the stock price of Intercontinental, whose holdings include the NYSE and several futures exchanges.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Location

Atlanta, Ga.

Industry

Diversified Financial Services

Sector

Financials

Current Streak

2

Years on List

3

CEO

Jeffrey Sprecher

Website

http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Intercontinental Exchange is also featured in these fortune lists

#437

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$5,873
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$1,555
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank50
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate31%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank29
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate60%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank56
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate22%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio22
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Intercontinental Exchange

Tesla and 19 Companies Join the Fortune 500 for the First Time

Meet the 20 companies that make up the Fortune 500's newest freshman class.

Read More →
Trump's New Billionaire Army Chief Was Once Considered A Stock Market Villain

Vincent Viola is a lot more than just the Florida Panthers owner.

Read More →
This Is Why There's a Fight Brewing Over the London Stock Exchange

Clearing and index businesses drive big growth in profits in 2015.

Read More →
NYSE explains why it went down Wednesday

It all comes down to a botched software update.

Read More →
NYSE back online after major outage

Exchange was down for 3 hours and 38 minutes.

Read More →
33
35
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.