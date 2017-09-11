Investors have been bidding up the stock price of Intercontinental, whose holdings include the NYSE and several futures exchanges.
Location
Atlanta, Ga.
Industry
Diversified Financial Services
Sector
Financials
Current Streak
2
Years on List
3
CEO
Jeffrey Sprecher
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
News about Intercontinental Exchange
