Inogen is an oxygen device maker—which, on first glance, may not seem like the most riveting business. But the company’s return to shareholders and skyrocketing earnings growth are indisputable. In the second quarter of 2018, Inogen recorded revenues of more than $97 million—a nearly 52% year-over-year rise from the same period in 2017. The operating income growth will let the company engage in an aggressive hiring binge among its sales force, according to CEO Scott Wilkinson, and the stock is up nearly 95% year-to-date.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Goleta, Calif.
Industry
Medical Products & Equipment
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Scott Wilkinson
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.