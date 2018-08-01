Health Insurance Innovations, which pioneered the “Quote, Buy, and Print” model of Internet insurance sales, posted expectations-breaking earnings for its second quarter ended in June, up 16% year over year to $71.7 million. It wasn’t long before the company’s stock hit a 52-week high of $51.60. The Tampa company raised its 2018 guidance to revenues of $303 million—a figure that marks a 21% increase from the previous year. On tap? The next generation of the company’s cloud-based technology platform, according to CEO Gavin Southwell.
Location
Tampa
Industry
Diversified Financial Services
Sector
Financials
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Gavin Southwell
Website
News about Health Insurance Innovations
