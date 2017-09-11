HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

James Steinkamp

24

GrubHub

GRUB
 

Since merging with Seamless four years ago, the online food-ordering powerhouse has expanded its service to more than 1,200 U.S. cities plus London.

Location

Chicago, Ill.

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

-

Years on List

1

CEO

Matthew Maloney

Website

http://investors.grubhub.com/investors/overview/default.aspx
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$537
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$57
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank16
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate47%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank20
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate67%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank86
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate7%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)No
P/E Ratio53
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about GrubHub

Labor Lawsuit Against GrubHub May Be A Stumbling Block for the Gig Economy

A driver should have been treated as an employee, lawsuit says.

Read More →
GrubHub's Profit Soars as More People Order Food Online

It is benefiting from its early entry into smaller U.S. cities.

Read More →
Square's Caviar Has Another Option for Getting Your Food

If you live in one of these cities.

Read More →
GrubHub Couldn't Satisfy Wall Street's Appetite After Gorging on Marketing

But the food delivery company's CEO still 'feels good' about spending so much.

Read More →
GrubHub's CEO Says He Didn't Ask Trump Supporters to Quit

Here's the email in full.

Read More →
