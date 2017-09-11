Since merging with Seamless four years ago, the online food-ordering powerhouse has expanded its service to more than 1,200 U.S. cities plus London.
Location
Chicago, Ill.
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Matthew Maloney
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
News about GrubHub
Labor Lawsuit Against GrubHub May Be A Stumbling Block for the Gig Economy
A driver should have been treated as an employee, lawsuit says.
GrubHub's Profit Soars as More People Order Food Online
It is benefiting from its early entry into smaller U.S. cities.
Square's Caviar Has Another Option for Getting Your Food
If you live in one of these cities.
GrubHub Couldn't Satisfy Wall Street's Appetite After Gorging on Marketing
But the food delivery company's CEO still 'feels good' about spending so much.
GrubHub's CEO Says He Didn't Ask Trump Supporters to Quit
Here's the email in full.
