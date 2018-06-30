Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Sunnyvale, Calif.
Industry
Computer Software
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Ken Xie
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Fortinet
Ashton Kutcher Joins $70 Million Bet on Antivirus Replacer SentinelOne
The actor's venture capital firm participated in the funding round.
Read More →
Exclusive: Ex-NSA Cyber Boss Named Fortinet Information Security Chief
He has left his post at the National Security Agency.
Read More →
Probe of Leaked U.S. NSA Hacking Tools Examines Operative's 'Mistake'
Oversight may have left U.S. companies vulnerable.
Read More →