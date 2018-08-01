In an era of drug development that’s produced seeming miracles like gene editing and cancer immunotherapy, the business of “injectables” may come across as quaint. But there’s nothing boring about coming up with new ways of mixing and administering therapies in a way that helps patients in novel ways. And there’s certainly nothing boring about a 36% return on shareholder investment in 2018 alone. Eagle Pharmaceuticals is a standout among its specialty pharmaceutical peers for investors, no matter how bread-and-butter its aspirations may seem.
Location
Woodcliff Lake, N.J.
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Scott Tarriff
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.