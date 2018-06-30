HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

51

Dollar Tree

Location

Chesapeake, Va.

Industry

Specialty Retailers

Sector

Retailing

Current Streak

1

Years on List

3

CEO

Gary Philbin

Website

http://www.dollartree.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$22,512
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$1,674
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank30
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate36%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank35
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate52%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank93
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate2%
Beat S&P 500 (11.9%)no
P/E Ratio16
