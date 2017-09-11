HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

55

Criteo

CRTO
 

The French online ad targeter is benefitting from an expanding base of advertisers entranced by its effective algorithms.

Location

Paris, France

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

-

Years on List

1

CEO

Eric Eichmann

Website

http://www.criteo.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$1,915
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$78
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank31
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate39%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank60
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate34%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank76
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate13%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio30
Here's Another Sign Facebook Is All In On Mobile

Its FBX ad exchange only worked on desktop.

Adtech Company Criteo Surges, Mobile Growth Strong

Targeted personalization is the holy grail for digital advertisers.

The One Thing More Important Than Being in Silicon Valley

Startups don't have to be there in order to be successful.

3 reasons this is a breakthrough year for mobile marketing

By the end of 2015, campaigns running on smartphones and tablets will account for almost 50% of digital marketing dollars.

How Apple's holy war on mobile ads could backfire

WWDC isn't even over, but the backlash has already begun. 

