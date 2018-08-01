Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Salt Lake City
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equipment
Sector
Industrials
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Martin Plaehn
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Control4
Tech IPO market is frothy but not yet bubbly
This year is shaping up to be the busiest for IPOs since 2007. There are some sound investments to be made in tech IPOs, the trick is separating them from the flashes in the pan.
Read More →