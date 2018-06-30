Coherent began in 1966 in the home of one of its founders, where the company’s first laser was built in a laundry room using a piece of rain gutter. It’s come quite a long way since then. The photonics manufacturer is now headquartered in Silicon Valley and sells laser-based technologies, including tools to make OLEDs for smartphone displays, globally. Coherent posted revenues of $482.3 million in its third quarter ended in July, up $18.2 million year over year. CEO John Ambroseo believes two of the company’s largest opportunities are in fiber lasers and components, which Coherent forecasts will grow by more than 20% in fiscal 2019.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Santa Clara, Calif.
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equipment
Sector
Industrials
Current Streak
1
Years on List
2
CEO
John Ambroseo
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Coherent
Shares of small and mid-cap tech companies are performing better than a lot of big tech stocks.
Getting acquired seems to have lifted shares.