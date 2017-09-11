Soaring demand for its audio and graphics processing chips has caused the Texas “fabless” semiconductor supplier’s stock price to double in four years.
Location
Austin, Texas
Industry
Semiconductors
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
1
Years on List
7
CEO
Jason Rhode
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
News about Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Surges as Wall Street Plugs in High-Tech Earbuds
So far in 2016 the stock has soared 94%.
Apple's Stock Is on Track to Record Strongest 4-Day Streak Since 2014
Short sellers are fleeing.
Why Cirrus Logic Shares Up 13% All But Confirms iPhone 7 Without a Headphone Jack
The move could lead to booming sales of more expensive headphones.
Why Shares of These Three Apple Suppliers All Lost 6% Today
Chip makers suffering amid falling expectations for iPhone 7 sales.
Apple Isn't The Only Smartphone Maker That's Hurting
Samsung's 4Q operating profit missed expectations by nearly 10%.
