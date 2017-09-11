HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

38

Cirrus Logic

CRUS
 

Soaring demand for its audio and graphics processing chips has caused the Texas “fabless” semiconductor supplier’s stock price to double in four years.

Location

Austin, Texas

Industry

Semiconductors

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

1

Years on List

7

CEO

Jason Rhode

Website

http://www.cirrus.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$1,539
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$261
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank53
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate28%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank65
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate33%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank22
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate40%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio16
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

