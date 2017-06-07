HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

fastest growing stats

also on other fortune lists

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

22

Builders FirstSource

BLDR
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Location

Dallas

Industry

Building Materials

Sector

Industrials

Current Streak

-

Years on List

1

CEO

M. Chad Crow

Website

http://www.bldr.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$7,202
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$58
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank2
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate68%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank20
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate83%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank84
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate13%
Beat S&P 500 (11.9%)yes
P/E Ratio9
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Builders FirstSource

Tesla and 19 Companies Join the Fortune 500 for the First Time

Meet the 20 companies that make up the Fortune 500's newest freshman class.

Read More →
21
23
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.