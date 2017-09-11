BSB Bancorp

Once a sleepy savings bank, this 132-year-old Massachusetts institution is emerging as a regional powerhouse.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Belmont, Mass.
Industry
Savings Banks
Sector
Financials
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Robert Mahoney
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017. P/E estimates for the current fiscal year are not available. The figure shown is the trailing 12-months P/E ratio.