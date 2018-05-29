HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

20

Broadcom

AVGO
 

Broadcom, the semiconductor device supplier, divides its business into four units: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial. In order to “build one of the world’s largest leading infrastructure companies,” Broadcom recently released plans to further delve into IT through its $19 billion all-cash acquisition of CA Technologies. In the meantime, the connectivity champion shows no signs of stopping. In its second-quarter report, it increased revenue 20% over the same quarter a year ago, to $5 million.

Location

San Jose

Industry

Semiconductors

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

-

Years on List

1

CEO

Hock Tan

Website

http://www.broadcom.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$19,648
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$10,961
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank6
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate57%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank43
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate49%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank55
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate24%
Beat S&P 500 (11.9%)yes
P/E Ratio13
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Broadcom

Why Broadcom's Stock Is Crashing

The bid for CA technologies goes over like a lead balloon.

Read More →
Data Sheet—The Thinking Behind Broadcom's CA Technologies Acquisition

This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Read More →
Trump and NATO, Papa John's Out, Broadcom Buys CA: CEO Daily for July 12, 2018

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
Broadcom to Buy CA Technologies for $19 Billion

With a deal, Broadcom will move into software used to manage business planning and other processes.

Read More →
Italian Turmoil, Spanish Turmoil, North Korea: CEO Daily for May 29, 2018

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
