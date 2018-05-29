Broadcom, the semiconductor device supplier, divides its business into four units: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial. In order to “build one of the world’s largest leading infrastructure companies,” Broadcom recently released plans to further delve into IT through its $19 billion all-cash acquisition of CA Technologies. In the meantime, the connectivity champion shows no signs of stopping. In its second-quarter report, it increased revenue 20% over the same quarter a year ago, to $5 million.
Location
San Jose
Industry
Semiconductors
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Hock Tan
Website
