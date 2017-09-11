Autohome, which lets dealers advertise new and used cars on its website for a fee, is riding in the fast lane thanks to rising car ownership in China.
Location
Beijing, China
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Lu Min
Website
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
