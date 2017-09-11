Arista Networks

A Cisco killer run by a former top Cisco executive, Arista is benefiting from nimbler execution and better technology than its archfoe.
Location
Santa Clara, Calif.
Industry
Network and Other Communications Equipment
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Jayshree Ullal
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
