The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Kristoffer Tripplaar—Sipa/AP

10

Arista Networks

ANET
 

A Cisco killer run by a former top Cisco executive, Arista is benefiting from nimbler execution and better technology than its archfoe.

Location

Santa Clara, Calif.

Industry

Network and Other Communications Equipment

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

-

Years on List

1

CEO

Jayshree Ullal

Website

http://www.arista.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$1,222
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$231
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank24
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate44%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank38
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate49%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank31
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate34%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio44
