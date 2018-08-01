Applied Optoelectronics supplies fiber-optic networking products to the cable television, telecom, and Internet datacenter markets. The Sugar Land, Texas company had a strong second quarter, posting revenue of $87.8 million—above its guidance range of $75 to $81 million—with record revenue for its high-speed “100G” products. In the company’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Thompson Lin said he expects 100G volume will more than double in the second half of this year, and double again next year, as data centers upgrade and expand to keep up with the growth of data traffic.
Location
Sugar Land, Texas
Industry
Network and Other Communications Equipment
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Chih-Hsiang Lin
Website