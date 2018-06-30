Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Santa Clara, Calif.
Industry
Semiconductors
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
1
Years on List
3
CEO
Gary Dickerson
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
News about Applied Materials
4 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2018—Instead of Buying Bitcoin
Semiconductor companies such as Nvidia are benefiting from super trends including Bitcoin, self-driving cars, smartphones and more.
Four U.S. Engineers Charged With Trying to Steal Chip Designs for a Chinese Startup
If convicted, they face serious jail time.
Why U.S. Computer Chip Makers May Need Government Help
U.S. leadership in semiconductors facing big challenge from China.
