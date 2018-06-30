HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

33

Applied Materials

AMAT
 

Location

Santa Clara, Calif.

Industry

Semiconductors

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

1

Years on List

3

CEO

Gary Dickerson

Website

http://www.appliedmaterials.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$16,484
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$3,171
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank80
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate21%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank34
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate52%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank27
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate36%
Beat S&P 500 (11.9%)yes
P/E Ratio11
